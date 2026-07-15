ABU DHABI, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Tadweer Group has won the United Arab Emirates Outreach Project of the Year – Community award at the GovMedia Awards 2026 in Singapore for its ‘Our Sustainable Farms’ campaign.

The initiative was recognised for combining targeted community engagement with operational follow-through to improve waste management practices across Abu Dhabi’s agricultural sector.

The recognition marks Tadweer Group’s second consecutive GovMedia Award and reflects its commitment to communications that translate awareness into measurable environmental action.

Implemented between 26th August and 31st October 2025, the campaign engaged more than 6,340 agricultural workers through over 2,170 visits to farms and barns across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

Commenting on the achievement, Abdelwahed Juma, Executive Director of Communications and Awareness at Tadweer Group, said, “The strength of ‘Our Sustainable Farms’ lies in the way it connected communication with action. Through direct engagement, practical guidance and responsive operational support, the campaign helped make responsible waste management more accessible and relevant to agricultural communities across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

This recognition reflects the dedication of our teams and the value of collaboration with our government partners, farm owners and agricultural workers. It also reinforces Tadweer Group’s ambition to become a national model for the circular economy and supports our goal of diverting 80% of Abu Dhabi’s municipal solid waste away from landfill by 2031.”

Dedicated inspection and awareness teams worked directly with agricultural workers to provide practical, site-specific guidance on waste segregation, green waste management and the reduction of harmful practices, including the burning of agricultural waste.

The campaign exceeded its outreach targets across all three regions. Direct engagement was reinforced by more than 40,560 SMS messages and over 4,390 WhatsApp messages, extending practical guidance to a broader network of farm owners and workers and sustaining engagement beyond the on-site visits.

The campaign was delivered in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority and the Department of Municipalities and Transport, bringing together government entities, farm operators, agricultural workers and waste service providers to improve waste practices across the sector.

The GovMedia Awards recognise outstanding government and public sector initiatives across Asia and the Middle East, celebrating campaigns and programmes that demonstrate measurable impact, innovation and service to the community.