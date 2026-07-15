Abu Dhabi to host IREIS 2026 in September to support real estate growth

ABU DHABI, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi will host the International Real Estate and Investment Show (IREIS 2026), the emirate's largest real estate sales exhibition approved by the Department of Culture and Tourism-Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), from 17th to 19th September at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), bringing together leading property developers, investors, financial institutions and homebuyers amid continued growth in the UAE's real estate sector.

The exhibition comes as Abu Dhabi's property market continues to post strong performance. According to the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), the value of real estate transactions rose 76.6 % to AED203.01 billion during the 12 months ended 30th June, 2026, while the total number of transactions increased 64.53 % to 53,177.

Property sales in Abu Dhabi reached AED88.25 billion during the first half of this year, compared with AED93.34 billion for the whole of 2025, while the total value of real estate transactions reached AED121.90 billion, compared with AED142.21 billion last year.

The figures reflect continued momentum in Abu Dhabi's real estate sector, supported by development projects worth AED2.78 trillion (US$758 billion) at various stages of planning, development and construction, according to a report by BNC Network.

The report said Abu Dhabi's active construction portfolio exceeds AED477 billion (US$130 billion), supported by more than 38,600 active licences. It includes infrastructure projects worth more than AED200 billion under the Abu Dhabi Plan for Infrastructure, in addition to a public-private partnership pipeline valued at AED55 billion.

The exhibition will showcase investment opportunities in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and other fast-growing emirates, reflecting the growing trend among Abu Dhabi investors to diversify their property portfolios across the UAE, while developers from across the country continue to strengthen their presence in the capital as one of the UAE's leading investment destinations.

Dubai continues to lead regional real estate activity through residential, commercial and mixed-use developments attracting global capital, while Abu Dhabi's stable economy, population growth and long-term investment vision continue to strengthen investor confidence. Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah are also emerging as attractive destinations for affordable housing, waterfront communities, hospitality developments and lifestyle investments.

Unlike conventional property exhibitions, IREIS is designed as a sales-focused event, enabling property transactions, reservations and investment decisions during the exhibition. Developers will engage directly with qualified investors, while buyers will have access to exclusive offers, flexible payment plans and the latest residential, commercial and mixed-use developments from across the UAE.

Alongside the exhibition, IREIS 2026 will host a high-level conference featuring government representatives, developers, financial institutions, economists and industry experts to discuss the future of real estate investment, Abu Dhabi's growing role as a regional investment hub, banking and real estate expansion, sustainable infrastructure, fractional ownership, PropTech, foreign direct investment, the role of real estate in economic diversification, UAE-Europe investment corridors and the future of real estate brokerage.

The exhibition supports the UAE's efforts to attract global investment, strengthen economic diversification and expand cooperation between developers, financial institutions and international investors, while reinforcing the country's position as one of the world's most dynamic and resilient real estate investment destinations.

Arun Bose of IREIS said the exhibition has become the UAE's real estate marketplace, bringing together developers and serious investors, while highlighting investment opportunities across all emirates.

He added that Abu Dhabi-based investors continue to expand their investments across the UAE, while developers increasingly recognise the capital as one of the country's leading investment destinations, noting that IREIS 2026 will bring these opportunities together under one roof to support sales, investment and strategic partnerships.