UAE President, VPs congratulate Prime Minister of Lithuania on appointment

ABU DHABI, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Mindaugas Sinkevičius on the occasion of his appointment as Prime Minister of the Republic of Lithuania.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar congratulatory messages to Mindaugas Sinkevičius, Prime Minister of the Republic of Lithuania.