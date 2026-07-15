AJMAN, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, today received at the Emiri Court in Ajman 21 male and female students who ranked amongst the top secondary school graduates in the emirate for the academic year 2025–2026, along with their parents, in recognition of their academic achievement and in celebration of the dedication, discipline, and ambition they have exemplified.

The reception was held as part of the Awa’el Ajman (“Ajman’s Top Students”) initiative, organised by the Citizens Affairs Office in the emirate, with the aim of honouring top secondary school graduates and their parents, and encouraging students to continue their pursuit of excellence and distinction in their forthcoming academic stages.

H.H. the Crown Prince of Ajman congratulated the students and their families on the outstanding results they have achieved, commending their efforts throughout the academic year and the role played by families, educational staff, and administrators in supporting them and providing the motivating environment that enabled them to develop their capabilities and attain this distinguished standing.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid stated, “We are delighted to meet our sons and daughters who are amongst Ajman’s top secondary school graduates, and to extend our congratulations to them, their families, and their teachers on this excellence of which we are proud. It is the fruit of sustained effort, conscious determination, and a family and educational environment that believed in their capabilities and accompanied them on their journey of diligence and hard work.”

He added, “What the students have achieved today does not represent merely the end of a stage of study, but the beginning of a greater responsibility — for true excellence does not stop at attaining top rankings, but is embodied in the continuation of learning, the development of capabilities, and the transformation of knowledge into a beneficial impact on society and the nation.”

He affirmed that education enjoys firm and enduring care from the wise leadership of the UAE, in the belief that the building of the individual is the foundation of nations’ renaissance and the sustainability of their progress, and that investing in students’ minds and capabilities is the most worthwhile investment in the future.

He commended the continuous support and sound guidance of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, for the journey of education in the emirate, and his commitment to providing an educational environment that enables students to develop their capabilities and motivates them towards excellence, and that supports educational institutions in elevating their performance and outcomes. He affirmed that this attention embodies H.H. the Ruler of Ajman’s belief that building an educated individual is a fundamental pillar of development and of preparing generations capable of serving the nation and participating in shaping its future.

H.H. the Crown Prince of Ajman stated, “We regard our high-achieving sons and daughters as promising national talents — minds capable of innovating solutions, creating opportunities, and participating effectively in the journey of development. What they have achieved confirms that ambition, when coupled with discipline and hard work, is transformed into honourable results.”

He added, “The nation awaits its high-achieving sons and daughters to be partners in building and development, to choose specialisations that align with their capabilities and ambitions and that, at the same time, add genuine value to future sectors and contribute to enhancing the UAE’s competitiveness and leadership.”

He noted that the value of knowledge is fulfilled when it is transformed into responsible work and achievement that serves the individual and society, calling upon the students to preserve their passion for knowledge, to remain open to the fields of science, technology, research, and innovation, and to prepare themselves for the demands of a rapidly changing world.

H.H. the Crown Prince of Ajman expressed appreciation for the efforts of parents and their role in nurturing and supporting their children, affirming that the family is a fundamental partner in every educational achievement, and that the success students attain is the fruit of genuine integration between the home, the school, and the community.

He commended the efforts of educational leaders and teaching and administrative staff in the Emirate, and the dedication they invest in preparing students, developing their skills, and enhancing their scientific and intellectual capabilities — enabling them to continue their distinction at the forthcoming university and professional stages.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid engaged in conversation with the students about their future ambitions and the specialisations they intend to pursue at university, listened to their aspirations and academic plans, and encouraged them to choose fields that align with their talents and meet the needs of society and future sectors.

H.H. the Crown Prince of Ajman honoured the top male and female students in recognition of the outstanding results they have achieved, wishing them success in their university journeys and that they continue their diligence and efforts in a manner that enables them to serve their nation and contribute to its advancement and progress.

For their part, the students and their parents expressed their happiness at meeting H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, and their appreciation for the attention and support extended to high achievers — affirming that this reception represents a significant moral incentive to continue their pursuit of excellence and to redouble their efforts during the university stage.

The reception of the top secondary school graduates embodies Ajman’s approach of honouring knowledge and celebrating distinction, consolidating a culture of achievement amongst students, and supporting the preparation of generations equipped with knowledge, skill, and confidence — capable of participating in shaping the nation’s future.

The reception was attended by Sheikh Hamid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Executive Council in Ajman; Sheikh Rashid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Digital Department; Sheikh Dr Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Amiri Diwan of Ajman; and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.