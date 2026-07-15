Hamdan Foundation, Knowledge Fund Establishment join forces to advance gifted education across Dubai schools

DUBAI, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences and the Knowledge Fund Establishment have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic framework for cooperation in identifying and nurturing gifted students across the Dubai Schools project.

The partnership will support the implementation of scientifically validated tools for identifying gifted learners, build the capacity of education professionals, develop a specialised database for gifted students, and promote greater community awareness of gifted education, contributing to a more advanced education ecosystem that recognises and develops exceptional talent in line with Dubai's vision for educational excellence and innovation.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, and Abdulla Mohammed Al Awar, Chief Executive Officer of the Knowledge Fund Establishment.

It establishes a framework for collaboration that includes implementing the Hamdan Giftedness Scale across the Dubai Schools project to identify gifted students and enrol eligible learners in specialised gifted education programmes.

The partnership also covers training specialists in gifted identification and nurturing practices, as well as providing scientific and professional consultancy in the fields of giftedness, innovation, and excellence.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi said, "This Memorandum of Understanding marks an important strategic step towards strengthening an integrated institutional framework for identifying and nurturing gifted learners. We firmly believe that investing in people is the foundation of sustainable development, and that giftedness is one of the key drivers of a more competitive and prosperous future. For us, identifying gifted students is the beginning of a comprehensive journey of development and empowerment, built on scientifically validated tools, specialised expertise, and an educational environment capable of transforming potential into meaningful achievement. Through this partnership with the Knowledge Fund Establishment, we aim to expand the application of the Hamdan Giftedness Scale, strengthen the capabilities of education professionals, and leverage assessment outcomes and data to support educational planning and enhance programmes designed for gifted learners.

This collaboration also reflects our conviction that building a world-class ecosystem for gifted education can only be achieved through institutional partnerships and the exchange of expertise. Together, we are committed to developing a generation equipped with the knowledge, skills, and innovative mindset needed to contribute to the UAE's sustainable development and long-term global competitiveness."

Abdulla Mohammed Al Awar said, "This partnership represents an important step towards strengthening the educational environment that supports gifted students across the Dubai Schools project through the adoption of specialised scientific tools and impactful institutional collaboration that advances educational practices and improves learning outcomes. We believe that identifying giftedness at an early stage and providing opportunities to nurture it are fundamental to preparing generations capable of innovation and competing in the economy of the future. Our collaboration with Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation is driven by our shared vision of investing in people, enhancing students' readiness for the future, and fostering an education system that enables every learner to realise their full potential and contribute meaningfully to sustainable development."

The partnership also includes the implementation of the Hamdan Giftedness Scale, training specialists in gifted identification and education, developing a dedicated database for gifted students, and sharing assessment outcomes, reports, and analytical insights to support strategic planning and the continuous development of the education system. In addition, both organisations will collaborate on joint initiatives in giftedness, innovation, and excellence, promote community awareness of gifted education, exchange expertise, and participate in scientific conferences and educational events, further strengthening institutional cooperation and advancing best practices in the field.

The MoU builds on Hamdan Foundation's ongoing efforts to establish an integrated national ecosystem for gifted education by strengthening strategic partnerships with national institutions. It reflects the Foundation's commitment to developing educational environments that foster innovation and excellence, empower students to realise their full potential, and contribute to building a knowledge-based and innovation-driven future.