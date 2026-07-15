Dubai Police organise workshop with Microsoft to accelerate adoption of AI solutions

DUBAI, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police, represented by the General Department of Artificial Intelligence, in cooperation with Microsoft, organised a specialised workshop titled ‘Technical Solutions: From Challenge to Implementation’.

The workshop was attended by Major General Dr. Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, Director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence; Ahmed Farag, Regional Director for Security and Justice for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at Microsoft; along with relevant officials and officers, as well as experts from the global company.

The workshop is part of Dubai Police's ongoing efforts to accelerate the adoption of AI technologies and transform operational challenges into innovative technical solutions that support police work and enhance the efficiency of security services.

The workshop focused on building a practical roadmap to accelerate the digital transformation journey by reviewing key AI‑supporting technical solutions, identifying performance indicators, work priorities, and the operational challenges facing various departments. This contributes to developing innovative, implementable solutions and achieving the highest levels of efficiency and institutional readiness.

Participants also took part in interactive working sessions where they discussed key real‑world challenges, analysed them, and formulated technical solutions based on AI applications. They also prepared actionable implementation plans and developed practical recommendations to support Dubai Police's digital transformation journey and foster a culture of innovation in the workplace.

Dubai Police affirmed that organising this workshop is part of its strategic approach to strengthening partnerships with leading global technology companies and benefiting from best international practices in the field of AI, in line with the Dubai Government's digital transformation directions and contributing to the development of more efficient and innovative proactive security services.

Dubai Police affirmed that organising this workshop is part of its strategic approach to strengthening partnerships with leading global technology companies and benefiting from best international practices in the field of AI. “This aligns with the Dubai Government's digital transformation directions and contributes to the development of more efficient and innovative proactive security services,” they added.

The workshop concluded with the establishment of follow‑up mechanisms for implementing the outcomes, including the preparation of a detailed report highlighting key findings and recommendations, and the distribution of a survey to measure participant satisfaction and gather their suggestions. This paves the way for transforming the ideas generated into implementable projects that support institutional development and cement Dubai Police's position as one of the world's leading entities in leveraging AI to serve security and society.