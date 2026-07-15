Majra workshop unites 20 entities to advance UAE Companies for Good 2031 Strategy

DUBAI, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Majra – National CSR Fund convened a national workshop bringing together representatives from 20 entities, with the participation of more than 20 attendees, at Emirates Towers Boulevard.

The workshop aimed to strengthen collaboration and align efforts towards implementing the UAE Companies for Good 2031 Strategy, supporting the continued development of the UAE's Sustainable Impact Ecosystem and reinforcing the private sector's contribution to the country's National Priorities.

The workshop brought together representatives from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Capital Market Authority (CMA), Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Umm Al Quwain Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Fujairah Department of Industry and Economy, the National Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, the Federal Tax Authority, Jood Platform, the official digital platform for community contributions under the Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai, and the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, reflecting a shared commitment to strengthening national partnerships and aligning efforts to achieve the objectives of the UAE Companies for Good 2031 Strategy.

The workshop focused on building a shared understanding of the Strategy, reviewing its strategic objectives, and enabling partner entities to contribute to achieving the national targets.

Discussions highlighted the importance of empowering the private sector to play a leading role in Co-creating National Impact, while embedding Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), ESG and Sustainability into institutional practices that generate Credible Impact and Measurable Impact.

Participants also reviewed the requirements of the Impact Declaration, explored mechanisms to strengthen transparency and disclosure of corporate contributions, and discussed the key findings of the Corporate Contributions Report 2025, supporting the development of a stronger national framework for impact measurement, enhanced governance, and an institutional culture centred on results and Sustainable Impact.

The workshop also explored key challenges and emerging opportunities, as well as mechanisms for strengthening coordination among partner entities and enhancing Cross-sector Partnerships, supporting the achievement of the UAE's National Priorities and encouraging greater private sector contributions to sustainable development.

During the workshop, participating entities collaborated with Majra – National CSR Fund to develop the initial features of a roadmap aimed at growing the value of the UAE's Impact Economy to AED20 billion by 2031, by increasing contributions from private sector companies across all sectors and business sizes, in support of the Strategy's national objectives and the delivery of sustainable economic and social impact.

Discussions also highlighted the Strategy's strategic objectives, which focus on enabling the private sector to play a leading role in delivering Sustainable Impact through CSR practices, fostering an impact-driven institutional culture, strengthening transparency through the Impact Declaration, and enhancing governance and national coordination to further develop the UAE's Sustainable Impact Ecosystem.