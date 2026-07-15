Drydocks World completes one of UAE’s most complex green ship recycling projects

DUBAI, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Drydocks World has completed a major ship recycling project for APT Global Marine that recovered more than 20,000 tonnes of steel, machinery and other materials for sustainable reuse at Drydocks World’s facility in Dubai.

The project represents a major milestone in establishing the UAE as a regional hub for responsible ship recycling. The project was one of the most complex of its kind undertaken in the region, involving the dismantling and recycling of an Aframax vessel.

The vessel arrived with extensive fire damage, more than 1,000 tonnes of hardened cargo residues and approximately 2,500 tonnes of fuel oil residue, requiring detailed engineering assessments, environmental controls and specialised dismantling procedures throughout the operation.

The project was completed over a 120-day period. Drydocks World safely removed and processed approximately 14,500 tonnes of ferrous and non-ferrous metals, 3,500 tonnes of machinery, piping and cables, alongside hazardous materials and hydrocarbon residues requiring specialist treatment.

Capt. Rado Antolovic, CEO of Drydocks World, said, "The successful completion of this complex project demonstrates the advanced engineering, safety and environmental capabilities that exist in Dubai and the UAE more broadly to support responsible green ship recycling at scale, while supporting sustainable industrial growth.

"Recovering more than 20,000 tonnes of material through a single project also demonstrates the important role ship recycling can play in advancing a circular economy within the maritime sector. As vessels reach the end of their operational life, the industry has a responsibility to ensure valuable resources are recovered safely, efficiently and with the highest environmental standards.”

The project builds on Drydocks World's approval as a compliant green ship recycling facility under the UAE Ship Recycling Regulation and strengthens its ambition to expand its presence in the growing global ship recycling market.

It also brought together specialist expertise across logistics, engineering, project management and recycling operations. The successful completion of one of Drydocks World’s most complex ship recycling projects demonstrates the growing capabilities within the UAE to support responsible ship recycling and sustainable end-of-life vessel management. As increasing numbers of vessels approach the end of their operational lives and environmental regulations evolve, demand for responsible ship recycling solutions is expected to grow worldwide.

The project forms part of Drydocks World's broader circular economy strategy, which focuses on maximising resource efficiency across its operations and project portfolio.