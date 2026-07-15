Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Innovation Hub at UOS

SHARJAH, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, inaugurated the University's Innovation Hub on Wednesday morning, part of the strategic partnership between the University and “e&”.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed officially opened the hub by unveiling its building. He experienced a demonstration featuring the advanced artificial intelligence robot set at the entrance, which provided a warm welcome to H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed and the attendees.

It also gave a comprehensive overview of the hub and showcased the various services available to students, researchers, and visitors.

He toured the facilities, visiting various laboratories and workshops, and getting insights into modern technologies, smart systems, and AI-powered robots.

During the tour, he observed a demonstration of the hub’s cutting-edge digital manufacturing technologies, including 3D printing, laser cutting and engraving systems, digital control devices, robotic systems, and drones.

The opening of the hub is part of the University of Sharjah’s vision to strengthen the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. The university has introduced a policy for startups aimed at students and faculty, the first of its kind among the country's universities. This allows students and researchers to create their startups and invest in their innovations and technologies while pursuing their degrees. The initiative enhances the university’s role in serving the community by translating scientific research into products and companies that support the national economy. It also provides early job opportunities for students before they graduate.

The hub focuses on creating a strong environment for innovation and entrepreneurship at the university, helping students build prototypes and develop new products. It also forms partnerships with agencies, whether government or private, which will create a new generation of innovators and entrepreneurs who are ready to contribute to the future economy.

The hub features modern digital manufacturing technologies that support projects and improve the university's educational environment. Key technologies include 3D printing, laser cutting, robotics, drones, and virtual/augmented reality. It includes up-to-date laboratories and workshops, covering design, AI and computing, electronics, additive manufacturing, advanced materials, woodworking, CNC manufacturing, and metalworking.

The hub houses the Sharjah Digital Fabrication Lab, the first of its kind in Sharjah to join the global network of digital fab labs, started by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States, generating opportunities for the hub and the university academic community to benefit from a global network of digital fab labs and exchange experiences and project ideas.

The joint collaboration is an achievement that reinforces Sharjah’s position on the global innovation and digital manufacturing map, and forms opportunities for the university’s students and researchers to engage with their counterparts in digital fab labs globally.

The hub serves as a platform for innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology transfer. It creates a scientific environment that helps students, researchers, faculty members, and entrepreneurs turn creative ideas and scientific research into prototypes, technologies, products, and startups that have economic and social impacts. This contributes to the knowledge economy and improves the competitiveness of the UAE in innovation and technology.

The partnership between e& and the University of Sharjah in creating and supporting the Innovation Hub shows their dedication to advancing the University’s efforts in innovation and technology. This partnership is key to fostering knowledge and innovation, generating inventions, developing patents and intellectual property, and helping students and researchers turn their ideas into business projects and startups with lasting economic benefits.

At the end of the tour, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed accepted a commemorative gift. It was a three-dimensional model of the main university building made at the hub to celebrate the opening. He also gave a commemorative gift to e& and took photos with them.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by: Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of the Sharjah Digital Department; ‏Masood Sharif Mahmood, CEO of E&; Rashid Ali Al Ali, Executive Director of the Sharjah Communication Technologies Authority; Prof. Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah; and several officials from educational institutions.