Saud bin Saqr receives Chinese Ambassador to UAE

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received at his palace, Zeng Jixin, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the United Arab Emirates, who paid a courtesy call on the occasion of assuming his new post.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr welcomed the ambassador and wished him success in carrying out his duties in a manner that would contribute to strengthening bilateral cooperation across various fields.

The Chinese ambassador expressed his sincere appreciation to H.H. the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the warm welcome and hospitality.

He also praised the UAE's regional and international standing, as well as the comprehensive development witnessed by the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah across various sectors.