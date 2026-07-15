RTA, Dubai Police launch traffic awareness campaign for truck drivers & transport operators

DUBAI, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a traffic awareness campaign targeting truck drivers and transport and freight companies, in cooperation with Dubai Police General Headquarters. The campaign runs throughout the summer from June to August, at truck rest areas and on main roads across Dubai.

The campaign features a series of field activities and awareness workshops aimed at promoting safe driving practices, protecting lives and property, reinforcing traffic responsibility, and highlighting the importance of regular vehicle maintenance.

RTA will also distribute awareness publications and leaflets explaining traffic safety requirements, ways to avoid violations and accidents, and the importance of checking tyre and brake safety before setting off.

The campaign aligns with RTA’s strategic goals of guiding and motivating customer behaviour to support a safer and smoother mobility system. He noted that RTA is deploying all resources to facilitate truck movement, particularly during the summer, through close cooperation with relevant entities and intensified awareness campaigns aimed at reducing accidents and enhancing traffic safety.

The awareness and guidance activities include producing awareness videos featuring social media influencers for distribution across social media platforms, as well as conducting targeted surveys with truck drivers to capture their feedback and requirements. These activities are being carried out across several areas in Dubai, including truck rest areas, Emirates Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, with awareness messages also displayed on electronic signs across Dubai’s roads.

The campaign aims to engage directly with drivers and educate them about the importance of complying with traffic safety requirements, foremost among them never stopping in the middle of the road, given the direct danger this poses to road users. In emergencies, drivers must immediately call 901.

The Director of Traffic noted that the campaign encourages drivers to read and comply with the Truck Safety Manual, prepared by RTA in three languages. The electronic link to the manual has been printed on giveaway items distributed to truck drivers during all field and awareness visits. The manual includes key information on preventive truck inspection, tyre safety, brake efficiency, and procedures for handling emergency breakdowns.

The campaign also targets transport companies and truck operators, highlighting their role in ensuring regular vehicle maintenance, verifying that tyres are fit for use and trucks are ready for operation before deployment, and encouraging drivers to take sufficient rest breaks and avoid continuous driving over long distances. As part of these efforts, RTA cooperated with Continental Tires to inspect several truck tyres over two days in Ras Al Khor.

Inspection and Enforcement Campaigns

Joint inspection teams from RTA and Dubai Police continue to carry out extensive enforcement campaigns at the end of each month, focusing on verifying compliance with technical safety requirements and identifying defects and violations related to truck safety. These efforts contribute to enhancing the safety and security of road users.