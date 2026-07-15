Western Mediterranean route sees 17% rise in irregular migrants, EU crossings drop 37%

BRUSSELS, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Western Mediterranean route saw a notable rise in the number of irregular migrants heading to the European Union in the first half of 2026, even as total irregular crossings into the EU continued to decline sharply, according to the latest data from the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex.

This contrast reflects a shift in migration dynamics toward Europe, with the western route emerging as one of the most active compared with last year, while pressure eased on most other routes.

Frontex 2026 data showed 7,860 irregular crossings on the Western Mediterranean route between January and June, up 17 % compared with the same period in 2025. Across the EU as a whole, 49,000 irregular crossings were recorded in the first six months of the year, down 37 % from the same period last year, reflecting the continued downward trend in irregular migration flows to the bloc.

Frontex data indicate that these figures refer to detections of crossings at the EU’s external borders, not the actual number of people, as the same person may be detected more than once if they attempt to cross at different points.

The Eastern and Central Mediterranean routes remained the busiest despite the overall decline, together accounting for more than 60 % of all irregular crossings into the EU in the first half of the year.

The Eastern Mediterranean route recorded about 16,643 crossings, down 20 %, while the Central Mediterranean route registered 14,340 crossings, a decline of 52 % compared with the same period last year. The Western African route to Spain’s Canary Islands saw the steepest drop of all routes, with arrivals falling by 67 %.

Observers say the decline is due to strengthened security cooperation between the EU and countries of transit and origin, as well as the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum entering into force last month, which standardised screening and verification procedures for migrants and asylum seekers across EU member states.