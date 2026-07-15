GCC Secretary General condemns Iranian attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan

RIYADH, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), condemned in the strongest terms the treacherous Iranian attacks that targeted the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and the accompanying targeting of infrastructure and vital installations.

In a statement, the Secretary General pointed out, "Iran's actions represent an unprecedented escalation and reflect a clear insistence on violating all international rules and norms, demonstrating an unacceptable disregard for the consequences of dragging the region into further tension and instability."

Moreover, Albudaiwi stressed that the GCC stands as one with the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, supporting all measures they take to protect their security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.​