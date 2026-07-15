UAE President offers condolences to Emir of Qatar on passing of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

DOHA, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today offered his condolences to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, on the passing of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

During a visit to Lusail Palace in Doha, His Highness also extended his heartfelt condolences to the Al Thani family and the people of Qatar, praying that God grant the deceased eternal peace and give his loved ones strength and comfort.

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed his appreciation to His Highness the UAE President for his sincere and fraternal sentiments towards Qatar and its people following their loss.

Also offering condolences alongside His Highness was the accompanying delegation, which included His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of ministers and senior officials.