Mohammed Al Sharqi reviews Fujairah Chamber's annual report, future projects

FUJAIRAH, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, met with Sultan Al Hindasi, Director-General of Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, at his office in the Emiri Court.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed reviewed the Chamber's annual report, as well as its ongoing activities and current and future projects.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed stressed the importance of the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry's role in supporting the business community and the trade and investment sector in the emirate, commending its efforts to promote economic growth and prosperity at both the regional and international levels.

He highlighted the support and close follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, for economic and investment projects that attract the business sector and support the emirate's sustainable development and transformation objectives.

Al Hindasi expressed his appreciation to the Crown Prince of Fujairah for his continued support of the Chamber's work and its efforts to enhance its performance in line with international best practices.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of H.H. the Crown Prince of Fujairah.