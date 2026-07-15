Sultan bin Ahmed launches 'Madar Media'

SHARJAH, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, observed the launch of "Madar Media" on Wednesday morning. This new entity is the commercial and creative arm of Sharjah Media City "Shams," focusing on developing creative content.

Held at Shams headquarters, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed was briefed on Madar Media and its plans. These plans aim to improve the media and creative industries in Sharjah. They seek to support the media sector’s economic sustainability, create new opportunities for emerging media talent and projects, outline a vision, detail future plans, and describe the services available to support the media sector and content creation.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed listened to an explanation about a group of specialised creative projects and programs, including the "Comedy Club," a platform that supports comedians and young content creators. It also helps develop meaningful entertainment content and promotes contemporary creative arts in the local media scene.

He watched live models demonstrating photography in space and on planets, as well as promotional photography supporting the work of Madar Media.

He was also briefed on the work units of Madar Media, including training and development, managing social media and influencers, podcast production, writing dramatic scripts, providing film production services, and offering filming locations. The "Madar AI" platform uses artificial intelligence technologies to produce and design visual and audio content.

Madar Media aims to enhance financial sustainability in the emirate's media sector, support growth and content creation grounded in excellence and innovation, and contribute to a more competitive and sustainable media environment.

Madar Media uses a flexible model that integrates services developed by Shams over the years, including modern photography studios, audio and video recording rooms, digital broadcasting spaces, and an influencer service, all designed to empower local creators.

The launch included the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding between Madar Media, represented by Rashid Abdullah Al Obad, Director General of Sharjah Media City "Shams", and the "Maraya" platform of the Sharjah Broadcasting and Television Authority (SBA), represented by Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of SBA, and Nikon Middle East & Africa, represented by Narendra Menon, Managing Director at Nikon Middle East and Africa.

The MoU aims to enhance cooperation in developing media content, sharing experiences, implementing training programs for media professionals, and supporting advanced technologies in photography and production, ultimately improving content quality in Sharjah's media and creative sector.

The launch was attended by Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director-General of the Sharjah Digital Department; Omar Obaid Al Hosan, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Adel Abdullah Ali, CEO of Air Arabia; Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary General of the Sharjah Media Council; Rashid Abdullah Al Obad, Director-General of Sharjah Media City "Shams"; Major General Yousef Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority; and several other officials.