ADX celebrates trading of new derivatives contract aboard National Etihad Rail

ABU DHABI, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group today made global capital markets history with the world’s first bell-ringing ceremony aboard a moving passenger train, transforming Etihad Rail’s Abu Dhabi–Fujairah service into a stock market trading hall.

The landmark activation celebrated the continued expansion of ADX’s fast-growing derivatives market, following the launch of six new single-stock futures, which increased ADX’s total derivatives suite to 17 futures products, comprising 50 contracts that offer investors more sophisticated hedging and portfolio management tools.

Shadi Malak, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Rail, said, “This milestone reflects how Etihad Rail is evolving into a national platform that connects industries, markets, and communities across the UAE. By hosting this first-of-its-kind activation with ADX, we are demonstrating how infrastructure can enable new economic linkages, bringing capital markets closer to where businesses operate, while supporting the nation’s economic ambitions in line with the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to strengthen collaboration and unlock broader opportunities for the country.”

Ghannam AlMazrouei, Chairman of the ADX Group, said, “Today’s ceremony is more than a market milestone; it is a national moment. By bringing our bell ringing tradition onto Etihad Rail, we are signaling how UAE’s capital markets and the infrastructure ambitions move in step — connecting capital, companies and communities across the nation.”

Abdulla Salem AlNuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the ADX Group, added, “Our derivatives platform is delivering deeper, more sophisticated solutions for investors and institutions. Adding six single-stock futures to our suite validates sustained demand for Abu Dhabi’s capital market and reinforces ADX’s commitment to widening market access to its capital markets and driving market liquidity.”

By taking its signature bell-ringing ceremony beyond the trading floor and into one of the UAE’s newest transport milestones, the ceremony reflected the convergence of two national infrastructures — capital markets and rail transport — demonstrating how innovation is reshaping investment experiences and advancing the UAE’s economic ambitions by connecting businesses, investors, and opportunities across the country.

The pioneering ceremony brought together representatives from ADX-listed companies with derivatives contracts, along with brokerage firms and market participants, in a symbolic setting that reflected the momentum of the UAE’s economy across all emirates. This is to demonstrate how Abu Dhabi’s capital markets are moving beyond boundaries to connect investors, businesses, and opportunities across the UAE and beyond.

During the journey, representatives from ADX, listed companies, brokers, and market participants participated in a chess activity illustrating the strategic role of derivatives in portfolio management. Inspired by the Al Waseer (the Queen), the most versatile piece on the chessboard, the game showed how derivatives provide investors with greater flexibility, precision, and protection for navigating changing market conditions and unlocking new investment opportunities.

From ringing the opening bell on a moving train to showcasing strategic investing through chess, ADX continues to redefine how capital markets engage investors — bringing the future of investing closer to where people live, work and travel.