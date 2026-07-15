Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses MoFA-Shams MoU signing

SHARJAH, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, witnessed on Wednesday the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Sharjah Media City (Shams).

This collaborative agreement, which also involves the Sharjah Finance Department and Sharjah Islamic Bank, was officially signed during a ceremony held at the Shams headquarters.

The Memorandum of Understanding was officially signed by Omar Obaid Alhesan, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Rashid Abdullah Al Obad, Director-General of Sharjah Media City (Shams).

This MoU aims to enhance electronic integration between the parties' financial and technological systems, ensuring secure and efficient data exchange and transaction verification. It also seeks to enable customers to pay fees and dues through approved digital channels that connect directly to relevant banking services and systems.

Furthermore, the MoU focuses on developing digital collection mechanisms and integrating them with financial systems to guarantee efficient collection and settlement procedures.

The MoU supports the UAE and Sharjah governments’ efforts in advancing digital transformation, smart government services, and seamless integration between government, semi-government, and banking entities. It also contributes to enhancing the reliability of financial transactions through electronic verification of documents and service-related fees, ensuring more efficient and secure processes.

Additionally, the MoU aims to boost operational efficiency by minimising manual tasks and accelerating financial and administrative workflows. It also seeks to foster closer institutional collaboration and facilitate the exchange of technical expertise among the partners, thereby supporting the creation of fully integrated digital services.