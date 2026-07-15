Sharjah Award in Public Finance launches its fourth Cycle from Cairo

CAIRO, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Award in Public Finance, in collaboration with the Arab Administrative Development Organisation (ARADO) of the League of Arab States, officially launched its fourth cycle (2026–2027) during a ceremony held at ARADO headquarters in Cairo, marking the beginning of a new phase of institutional and individual excellence across the Arab world.

The new cycle reinforces the Award's position as a leading Arab platform for promoting excellence in public finance, encouraging innovation, facilitating the exchange of best practices, and enhancing the efficiency of public financial management. It also supports institutional performance, financial sustainability, and the aspirations of Arab governments to build more efficient and innovative public sectors.

The launch ceremony was attended by Dr. Waleed Al Sayegh, Director-General of the Sharjah Finance Department and Chairman of the Award's Board of Trustees; Dr. Nasser Al Qahtani, Director-General of the Arab Administrative Development Organisation and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees; members of the Board of Trustees; and senior officials, experts, and specialists in public administration and public finance from across the Arab region.

Prior to the launch ceremony, the Board of Trustees convened to approve the Fourth Cycle Guide following a comprehensive review of the Award's categories, evaluation criteria, participation framework, and electronic submission system. This reflects the Board's commitment to continuously enhancing the Award and ensuring its readiness to receive nominations from across the Arab world in line with international best practices in award management.

The Board also reviewed the implementation roadmap for the new cycle, covering awareness campaigns, registration, introductory workshops, submission of nominations, evaluation and judging processes, approval of results, and the recognition of winners. These measures reinforce the Award's commitment to transparency, governance, and excellence throughout every stage of the Award process.

The launch event highlighted the Award's vision, mission, and key updates for the fourth cycle, including its categories, eligibility criteria, and participation process. A documentary film showcasing the Award was presented, followed by an open discussion with participants, underscoring its role in promoting excellence, innovation, and institutional and financial performance across Arab government entities.

On this occasion, Dr. Waleed Al Sayegh said, "The launch of the fourth cycle marks a new milestone in the Award's journey and reflects our continued commitment to advancing excellence in public finance, fostering innovation, and strengthening public financial management across the Arab world. This initiative stems from the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to promote a culture of excellence, invest in knowledge, and build government institutions that are more efficient, transparent, and sustainable."

He added, "For this cycle, we have enhanced the Award Guide and evaluation criteria to keep pace with the rapid developments in government financial management. These enhancements strengthen transparency and objectivity in the evaluation process while creating a competitive environment that encourages institutions and individuals to present innovative, practical initiatives and experiences that contribute to advancing public finance across the Arab world and facilitate the exchange of expertise and best practices among government entities."

He continued, "The Award has evolved beyond recognising excellence; it has become an Arab platform for knowledge exchange, innovation, capacity building, and the promotion of excellence. It supports the development of financial policies, enhances the efficiency of public financial management, and aligns with Arab governments' aspirations for sustainable development and future readiness. We remain committed to further developing the Award as a leading Arab reference for excellence in public finance and for promoting institutional excellence in line with the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, who regards knowledge and innovation as the cornerstones of a prosperous and sustainable future."

Dr. Nasser Al Qahtani said, "The Sharjah Award in Public Finance has become one of the Arab world's leading initiatives in public administration and public finance. It plays a significant role in promoting excellence, encouraging innovation, showcasing successful government experiences, and motivating institutions to adopt best practices in financial management."

He added, "The Award represents a successful model of Arab cooperation aimed at advancing financial and administrative thought, fostering positive competition among government institutions, and providing a platform for sharing outstanding expertise and experiences. This contributes to building more efficient and agile public financial systems capable of meeting the aspirations of Arab governments for sustainable development."

Dr. Al Qahtani also reaffirmed ARADO's commitment to continuing its partnership with the Government of Sharjah to further develop the Award and expand its impact across the Arab region, strengthening its position as a leading Arab benchmark for excellence in public finance.

The fourth cycle comprises 24 award categories, including 12 institutional and 12 individual categories covering a broad spectrum of public finance disciplines. These include excellence in financial management, digital financial systems and applications, financial innovation, financial project management, audit, risk management, financial sustainability, financial services, scientific research, and training, in addition to categories dedicated to leaders, experts, researchers, and professionals working in the Arab public finance sector.

The Award adopts a comprehensive evaluation framework based on clear scientific criteria, including leadership, legislation and policies, financial systems and applications, operational efficiency, services, performance indicators, continuous improvement, and future readiness. Participating institutions are required to submit evidence demonstrating compliance with each criterion, ensuring the highest levels of transparency and fairness. Individual categories are assessed based on three key dimensions: performance and professional growth, distinguished achievements, and research and professional development.

The Sharjah Award in Public Finance aspires to become the leading Arab award in the field of public finance. Its mission is to promote a culture of quality and excellence, encourage knowledge exchange and the sharing of best practices, and support capacity building, ultimately enhancing the performance of Arab public financial institutions while embedding innovation, governance, and sustainability in public financial management.

The launch concluded with an invitation to government entities, financial professionals, researchers, and practitioners across the Arab world to participate in the fourth cycle and benefit from the Award's platform to showcase pioneering experiences, exchange expertise, and contribute to advancing public finance while strengthening institutional excellence and Arab cooperation.

The Award will begin accepting nominations from today, 15th July 2026, and submissions will remain open until the end of December 2026.

During this period, a comprehensive awareness campaign will be conducted across Arab countries, including introductory roadshows and specialised training programmes in public finance to support prospective applicants in preparing high-quality submissions. Previous Award winners will also serve as Award Ambassadors, helping promote the Award, raise awareness of its objectives, and share their successful experiences with prospective participants.

Building on the experience gained over three successful award cycles, extensive stakeholder feedback, media engagement, and a wide range of accompanying activities, the fourth cycle is expected to mark a new chapter in the Award's evolution through an enhanced framework that builds on previous successes while meeting the aspirations of future participants.