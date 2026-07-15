Mleiha National Park to represent UAE at World Travel Awards

SHARJAH, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Mleiha National Park has been shortlisted for the “Middle East’s Leading National Park 2026” award at the 33rd World Travel Awards, placing Sharjah’s premier heritage and ecotourism destination alongside the region’s most prominent protected national parks.

Located within the core area of the Al Faya Landscape, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the park is competing against only four other national parks from across the Middle East. This nomination reflects Mleiha’s unwavering commitment to preserving the UAE’s archaeological heritage while delivering world-class experiences in ecotourism, education, and adventure.

The World Travel Awards are among the most prestigious global awards in the travel, tourism, and hospitality industry, recognising excellence and leadership in destination management and development worldwide.

This nomination underscores Mleiha National Park’s growing stature as a world-class destination that combines heritage preservation, nature conservation, education, and sustainable tourism in one of the most important archaeological environments in the Arabian Peninsula.

Voting continues until 31st July 2026, and with Mleiha National Park being the sole representative of the UAE in this category, every vote contributes to highlighting the country's natural and cultural heritage at the regional level.