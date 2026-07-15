GDRFA Dubai processed over 7 million entry permits, residency permits during H1 2026

DUBAI, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) has revealed the key projects and initiatives undertaken by its Entry Permits and Residency Sector during the first half of 2026, reflecting significant growth in both the volume and efficiency of services delivered.

During the period, the Directorate issued 1,051,978 new residence permits, renewed 910,552 residence permits, and issued 5,078,078 entry permits. It also achieved 100% digital transformation and a 100% service completion rate, with an average processing time of no more than four minutes, while customer happiness reached 95%—indicators that reflect Dubai’s global leadership in shaping the future of government services.

The results also reflected continued growth across the visa and entry permit system. GDRFA Dubai continued to offer the five-year multiple-entry tourist visa, while issuing 29,456 visas for visiting relatives or friends. These visas provide stay options of 30, 60, or 90 days, for single or multiple entries, with extensions available up to a maximum of 120 days.

The Directorate also issued 73,551 entry visas for nationals of certain countries residing outside their home countries, reflecting the flexibility of the system and its ability to keep pace with the rapid growth in travel and visitation to Dubai.

Entry visas for nationals of certain countries residing outside their home countries offer stay options of 14 days, extendable for a similar period, or 60 days, through streamlined digital procedures that accelerate application processing and enhance the customer experience. GDRFA Dubai also continued to offer the Events Visa, designed for participants and visitors travelling to the UAE to attend events, conferences, exhibitions, and other activities.

The visa provides stay options of 30 or 60 days, for single or multiple entries, with extensions available up to a maximum of 120 days, supporting the events sector and strengthening the UAE’s position as a global hub for hosting major events.

GDRFA Dubai also continued to provide Golden Residency services through an integrated system targeting distinguished categories, including investors, artistic and sports talents, scientists and specialists, outstanding students and graduates, entrepreneurs, and humanitarian pioneers.

The programme contributes to attracting expertise, talent, and investment, while offering beneficiaries a range of advantages, including renewable long-term residency, sponsorship of spouses and children, self-sponsorship, and the continued residency of family members in the event of the sponsor’s death.

As part of its efforts to diversify long-term residency options, the Directorate continues to provide residency for retirees in accordance with approved criteria and requirements, further enhancing Dubai’s appeal as a preferred destination for long-term settlement and providing an integrated environment that supports quality of life and meets the aspirations of diverse segments of society.

In developing integrated service journeys, GDRFA Dubai continued to advance its service bundles, most notably the Work Bundle and the Work Bundle for Domestic Workers, each comprising nine interconnected services. The Work Bundle recorded 521,216 transactions, while the Work Bundle for Domestic Workers recorded 11,323 transactions.

The bundled services integrate related government transactions into unified customer journeys, including the employment contract, health insurance, work permit, cancellation, visa issuance, status adjustment, medical fitness examination, residence permit issuance, and Emirates ID issuance. These integrated journeys enable customers to complete all related procedures through a single application and a single service channel.

The Domestic Worker Bundle is available through the DubaiNow application, while the Employment Bundle is accessible via the Invest in Dubai platform.

In the area of digital services, the Directorate completed 19,507 transactions through its Video Call Service during the first half of 2026, achieving an efficiency rate of 97.93% and an average waiting time of just 5.38 minutes. The service has further enabled customers to complete transactions remotely, reduced the need to visit service centres, and supported the objectives of digital transformation and smart government services.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, said, “The results achieved during the first half of 2026 reflect the continued development of the entry permits and residency system and its role in enhancing Dubai’s competitiveness through efficient and flexible digital services that support the emirate’s position as a global destination for living, working, and investing.”

Major General Khalaf Ahmed Al Ghaith, Assistant Director General of the Entry Permits and Residency Sector at GDRFA Dubai, said that the results achieved during the first half of 2026 reflect the continued advancement of operational efficiency and the sector’s ability to keep pace with the growing volume of transactions. He reaffirmed GDRFA Dubai’s commitment to further developing the visa and residency system and implementing future projects that reinforce its leadership in delivering innovative and proactive services.

These results reflect GDRFA Dubai’s continued efforts to advance the entry permits and residency system and expand its role in supporting economic and social activity while attracting diverse categories of residents, visitors, and talent. They also strengthen its ability to respond to rapidly evolving global trends and provide solutions tailored to the diverse needs and aspirations of individuals.