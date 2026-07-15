G7 Foreign Ministers urge immediate end to violence, humanitarian access in Sudan’s El-Obeid

BRUSSELS, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union have urged the Rapid Support Forces and allied armed groups to immediately cease any action likely to lead to further atrocities or endanger civilians in El-Obeid.

In a joint statement issued today, the foreign ministers said they remain gravely concerned about alleged severe violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law across Kordofan and Darfur regions, as well as Blue Nile in Sudan.

They urged all parties, including the Sudanese Armed Forces, to protect civilians and facilitate rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access into and around El-Obeid and throughout the country.

The statement called for engagement in direct negotiations in good faith, demanding that the Sudanese army cease its repeated rejection of de-escalation measures, and that the Rapid Support Forces implement their commitments in accordance with the Jeddah Declaration.

The countries also emphasised the necessity of holding perpetrators of violations accountable and supporting victims, affirming their support for the efforts of the Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Pekka Haavisto, and international initiatives aimed at achieving a humanitarian truce and an inclusive, civilian-led political dialogue.

The G7 ministers renewed their firm commitment to the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Sudan, rejecting any attempts to divide the country, and confirmed their support for the aspirations of the Sudanese people towards democracy.