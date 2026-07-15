Ithmar begins digital content production phase across Sharjah

SHARJAH, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The practical phase of the eighth edition of the Ithmar media training programme began, with participants producing short-form videos at a number of government entities in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Organised by the Sharjah Press Club (SPC), which is affiliated with the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), the programme has transitioned to practical content production following a series of theoretical workshops held at various locations across Sharjah.

Over the next three weeks, participants will move from learning media concepts and content creation techniques to applying these skills in professional environments. They will work on topics related to government services, community initiatives, and institutional communication, giving them first-hand experience of how media content is produced in professional environments.

Also, the practical phase introduces participants to every stage of the content production process, from researching a topic and identifying the right editorial angle to developing key messages, writing scripts, filming, presenting, and preparing content for digital platforms.

Alya Al Suwaidi, Director of SGMB, said the practical phase represents an opportunity for Ithmar participants to apply the skills and knowledge they acquired during training workshops by turning their ideas into media content that conveys a purposeful message.

“We see this phase as a practical training experience that introduces participants to content production within government entities. It helps them understand how digital media tools can be used in government communication through clear messaging and compelling visual storytelling, while reinforcing the importance of producing content built on accuracy and respect for the audience,” Al Suwaidi added.

The programme aims to equip participants with the skills to turn government information into accessible media content while maintaining accuracy, communicating key messages effectively, and presenting information in a visually engaging way.

During the first phase of the programme, participants attended specialised workshops covering digital content creation, short-form video production, photography and visual storytelling, the use of AI in content creation, and the fundamentals of developing media messages for different audiences.

Now in its eighth edition, the Ithmar programme continues to develop young media talent by equipping participation with digital communication skills for the future and preparing them to engage with modern media responsibly. This reflects Sharjah's vision of supporting knowledge, creativity, and investing in future generations.