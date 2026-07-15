UAE Gender Balance Council participates in BRICS Women Track meetings in India

DUBAI, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates, represented by the UAE Gender Balance Council, participated in the BRICS Women Working Group Meeting and BRICS Women Ministerial Meeting, held from 6 to 9 July 2026 in Kochi, Kerala, Republic of India, as part of the Republic of India's Presidency of BRICS for 2026.

The participation reflects the UAE's commitment to contributing to the development of practical outcomes that strengthen international cooperation and support policies and initiatives aimed at achieving women-led sustainable development.

The meetings brought together ministers and officials responsible for women's affairs from BRICS member states to discuss the draft BRICS Joint Ministerial Statement, alongside four key priority areas: leadership and governance, financial and digital inclusion, entrepreneurship and skills development, and climate action, food security and nutrition.

These discussions were held within the framework of the priorities adopted by India during its BRICS Presidency to strengthen the role of women in sustainable development, the economy and innovation, capacity building, and international cooperation through the exchange of best practices.

On this occasion, H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council and wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, affirmed that the United Arab Emirates regards gender balance as a fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable development and enhancing the competitiveness of nations.

H.H. noted that investing in women is an investment in the future of societies and in building more innovative economies and more resilient institutions capable of addressing future challenges.

She also commended the efforts made by the Republic of India during its Presidency of the BRICS Women's Track, which contributed to strengthening constructive dialogue, enhancing coordination among member states, and developing practical outcomes that respond to shared development priorities.

H.H. said: "The United Arab Emirates believes that international partnerships, constructive dialogue and the exchange of expertise are essential elements for accelerating progress and translating commitments into practical and sustainable outcomes. From this perspective, the UAE continues to work with its partners within BRICS and around the world to translate shared outcomes into policies, partnerships and practical initiatives that expand opportunities for women and strengthen their role in sustainable development."

During the Ministerial Meeting, the United Arab Emirates reaffirmed that gender balance is a fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable development and strengthening the capability of societies and economies to address challenges, noting that building strong institutions and supportive environments forms the foundation for ensuring women's full and effective participation in economic and social life, as well as in decision-making.

The UAE also presented its national experience in advancing gender balance through an integrated framework of policies, legislation and national strategies, most notably We the UAE 2031, the National Policy for Empowerment of Emirati Women 2023–2031, and the UAE Gender Balance Strategy 2027–2031. The country also highlighted its achievements in leadership, diplomacy, entrepreneurship, digital transformation, artificial intelligence and climate action, which have strengthened its regional and international standing.

These achievements are reflected in the UAE ranking first among Arab countries in the Global Gender Gap Report 2025, and first regionally in the Gender Inequality Index issued by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The UAE also showcased its pioneering national initiatives, foremost among them the SDG 5 Pledge, through which 88 private sector companies have committed to increasing the representation of women in middle and senior management positions to 30% by 2028, alongside family-support initiatives, capacity-building programmes in technology and artificial intelligence, and initiatives to enhance women's participation in climate action.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, said: "The BRICS Women's Track represents a strategic platform for strengthening international dialogue, building partnerships, and exchanging expertise, thereby supporting the development of more inclusive and sustainable policies and reinforcing women's role as a key partner in achieving economic growth and sustainable development. The United Arab Emirates believes that international cooperation is a vital pillar for accelerating progress and transforming shared ambitions into initiatives that deliver tangible impact."

The United Arab Emirates participated in discussions on the draft BRICS Joint Ministerial Statement, as well as the BRICS Guidelines for Building Women's Digital Capacity and the Shared Digital Library of Best Practices, which aim to support the exchange of expertise, strengthen capacity building, and develop practical solutions that respond to the priorities of member states.

Mouza Al Ghuwais Al Suwaidi, Secretary General of the UAE Gender Balance Council, affirmed that the UAE's participation in the endeavours of BRICS reflects its approach of transforming international dialogue into practical initiatives and partnerships that contribute to developing policies that support gender balance and women's empowerment.

She said: "We look forward to building on the outcomes of this meeting by expanding partnerships, exchanging expertise, and working with our partners to transform our shared vision into initiatives and policies that deliver sustainable impact, strengthen women's participation across various sectors, and support the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals."

On the sidelines of the Ministerial Meeting, the UAE delegation held bilateral meetings with Annapurna Devi, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Government of India; Márcia Lopes, Minister of Women of the Federative Republic of Brazil; and Olga Batalina, First Deputy Labour and Social Protection Minister of the Russian Federation.

The meetings explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation in boosting women's economic empowerment, entrepreneurship, the digital economy, skills development, and climate action and care policies, in addition to sharing best practices in developing policies and legislation that support gender balance.

The United Arab Emirates welcomed the adoption of the Joint Ministerial Statement and the directions and outcomes it emphasises to strengthen international cooperation and support the development of policies and initiatives aimed at expanding women's participation in sustainable economic and social development. The UAE reaffirmed its commitment to continue working with member states to translate these outcomes into practical initiatives and partnerships that deliver tangible impact.

Concluding its participation, the United Arab Emirates reiterated its eagerness to further solidify cooperation with BRICS member states and international partners to promote knowledge exchange and support joint initiatives that advance gender balance, empower women, and contribute to building a more sustainable and prosperous future for all.