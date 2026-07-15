Egypt’s net foreign reserves exceed $55 billion for first time in June

CAIRO, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Egypt’s net foreign reserves rose to a historic high at the end of June, exceeding $55 billion for the first time.

Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly announced the milestone—citing the Central Bank data—during the government’s weekly press conference held today.

Madbouly stated that foreign currency reserves saw a notable increase of approximately $2 billion in a single month, reflecting continued improvement in Egyptian economic indicators and underscoring the state's ability to bolster its foreign reserves and support financial stability.