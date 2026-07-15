Kuwait's Armed Forces intercept Iranian cruise missiles, drones

KUWAIT, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait's Armed Forces successfully detected and intercepted

four cruise missiles and 21 hostile unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that violated national

airspace since dawn on Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence announced.

The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, Colonel Saud Al-Atwan, stated in a

press release, carried by KUNA, that the hostile Iranian aerial aggression targeted several critical infrastructure installations across the country.

Colonel Al-Atwan confirmed that the interceptions neutralised the primary threats, with the

aftermath resulting in material damage and zero casualties.