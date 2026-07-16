One-third of world's population cannot afford healthy diet: UN

NEW YORK, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The cost of a healthy diet has increased 25 percent in the past five years, putting it out of reach for one-third of the global population, according to figures released by the United Nations.

“The report shows that the global cost of a healthy diet has increased 25 percent in just five years, reaching US$4.28 purchasing power parity dollars per person per day. As a result, 2.69 billion people, almost one in every three people in the world, still cannot afford a healthy diet," Máximo Torero, Chief Economist of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), told a press conference at UN headquarters in New York ahead of the launch of the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World (SOFI) report.

The report said the cost of a healthy diet is unevenly distributed across food groups. Staple foods such as cereals, grains and beans account for only 13 percent of the total cost, while animal-source foods make up nearly 30 percent. Fruits and vegetables account for 16 percent.

Torero said the report's main finding was that while calories are relatively inexpensive, nutritious foods remain costly.

"The challenge, therefore, is not to produce enough calories. It is making nutrient-rich foods more affordable, and that's what will reduce the cost of this healthy diet," he added.