Three police officers killed, 20 injured in twin attacks in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Militants ambushed a security convoy, and hours later a suicide bomber struck a police station in twin attacks in northwest Pakistan on Wednesday that officials said left at least three police officers dead and 20 wounded.

The first attack occurred in the district of Upper Dir in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where militants ambushed a security convoy, killing three police officers and wounding 15 others, local police official Ibrahim Khan said.

Hours later, a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a police station in the city of Bannu, also in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, wounding at least five police officers, police said. The blast damaged part of the station, but no fatalities were immediately reported.