Jordan intercepts eight Iranian missiles

AMMAN, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Jordan's air defence systems intercepted and shot down eight Iranian missiles targeting the Kingdom's territory early Thursday morning, a senior military official at the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces -- Arab Army said.

In a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency (Petra), the military source said that the interceptions were executed in accordance with established defensive and operational protocols, aimed at safeguarding the Kingdom's sovereignty, securing its airspace, and protecting its citizens.

No casualties or damage were reported, the official said, adding that teams from the Royal Engineering Corps had secured and cleared missile debris from several locations.