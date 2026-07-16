Suhail Al Mazrouei reaffirms commitment to building smarter, more integrated national logistics ecosystem

DUBAI, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Chairman of the UAE Logistics Integration Council, chaired the council's second meeting of 2026, held at the ministry's headquarters in Dubai.

The council reviewed a number of strategic priorities aimed at advancing the UAE's national logistics ecosystem, strengthening integration across transport, trade, and logistics systems, and enhancing supply chain resilience in support of the objectives of We the UAE 2031 while further consolidating the country's position as a leading global hub for trade and logistics.

Al Mazrouei reaffirmed that, under the guidance of the UAE's wise leadership, the country continues to strengthen its position as a global leader in logistics by developing an advanced, integrated ecosystem built on world-class infrastructure, accelerated digital transformation, and effective strategic partnerships.

These efforts, he said, continue to enhance the resilience of the logistics sector and strengthen its ability to respond to evolving global economic and trade dynamics.

“The UAE continues to achieve significant milestones in the logistics sector through a national vision founded on foresight, integration, and innovation. Investment in advanced infrastructure, digital systems, and strategic partnerships remains the cornerstone of reinforcing the UAE's position as a global gateway for trade and supply chains," the minister said.

He added that the UAE Logistics Integration Council continues to work closely with strategic partners to develop national policies and initiatives that facilitate trade flows, improve supply chain efficiency, and strengthen integration across all modes of transport. These efforts support sustainable economic growth and further enhance the UAE's readiness for the future.

During the meeting, the council reviewed progress on a number of national initiatives and programmes, including the enhancement of the national logistics performance framework, targets for the air cargo sector, initiatives to strengthen integration between trade and logistics systems, progress on the National Early Enquiry Centre, and ongoing efforts to modernise the postal sector and postal services.

These initiatives are designed to enhance the efficiency of the UAE's logistics ecosystem and further strengthen the country's global competitiveness in line with international best practices.

The council also discussed several forward-looking initiatives aimed at deepening institutional integration among relevant stakeholders, accelerating digital transformation and innovation across the logistics sector, improving service efficiency, strengthening the resilience and sustainability of supply chains, and reinforcing the UAE's position as a leading global centre for trade and logistics.