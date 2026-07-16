AED1.1 billion in real estate trade recorded in Sharjah's Central and Eastern regions in H1

SHARJAH, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah's Central and Eastern Regions recorded real estate transactions worth about AED1.1 billion in the first half of 2026, underscoring their growing appeal to investors, according to the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department.

The department's Real Estate Transactions Report showed that 16,310 transactions were completed through its branches during the period, while the total area covered by sales transactions reached 37 million square feet, reflecting the expanding scale and diversity of real estate activity across the Central and Eastern Regions.

Omar Al-Mansouri, Director of the Branches Department at the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, said the Central and Eastern Regions had become an integral part of the emirate's real estate market, attracting increasing investor interest during the first half of the year.

He attributed the performance to the Sharjah government's development plans, which focus on strengthening infrastructure, creating an integrated investment environment and expanding urban development projects to meet market demand.

Al-Mansouri said real estate activity was no longer concentrated in a limited number of areas, with investment expanding into new cities and districts offering strong growth potential.

He added that the department continued to enhance its services, accelerate procedures and advance digital transformation, improving transaction efficiency and strengthening Sharjah's position as a real estate destination offering diverse and sustainable investment opportunities.

Kalba recorded the highest real estate trade value at AED513 million, accounting for 45.5 percent of the branches' total trade value, excluding the Sharjah city branch. The Central Region followed with AED398 million, or 35.3 percent, while Khor Fakkan recorded AED190.9 million, representing 0.6 percent, and Dibba Al-Hisn AED25 million, or 2.3 percent.

Al-Mansouri said sales activity remained strong throughout the first half of the year. The Central Region recorded the highest number of sales transactions at 3,928, followed by Khor Fakkan with 272, Kalba with 154 and Dibba Al-Hisn with 12.

Mortgage transactions in the Central and Eastern Regions totalled AED335 million during the first half of 2026 through 452 transactions, reflecting continued financing activity in the real estate market.

Kalba recorded the highest number of mortgage transactions with 239, followed by Khor Fakkan with 121, the Central Region with 82 and Dibba Al-Hisn with 10.