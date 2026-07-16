UAE leads international efforts to strengthen nuclear, radiation regulatory capacity at IAEA Meeting

VIENNA, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates, represented by the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), chaired the 31st Meeting of the Bureau of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Steering Committee on Regulatory Capacity Building, held at the IAEA Headquarters in Vienna, Austria.

Chaired by Shaima Al Mansoori, Director of Education and Training at FANR and Chairperson of the Steering Committee, the meeting brought together senior regulators and the IAEA Secretariat to review progress in strengthening regulatory workforce development in the nuclear and radiation sector.

The Bureau discussed practical IAEA tools to help regulatory bodies assess competency needs, identify skills gaps and strengthen workforce development.

Members also discussed expanding digital learning opportunities, enhancing knowledge management and the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) to support training, competence assessment and workforce planning.

It also endorsed the agenda for the 18th Steering Committee meeting, scheduled later this year, and extended the UAE's Chairmanship of the Steering Committee through 2027, reflecting continued confidence in the UAE's leadership in advancing international regulatory capacity building.

Since October 2024, the UAE was elected to chair the IAEA’s Regulatory Capacity Building Committee, which has played significant roles in strengthening the regulatory workforce around the globe.

Al Mansoori said, "Strong regulatory institutions begin with a competent workforce. Investing in regulatory education, competency development and leadership is essential to ensuring that regulatory bodies remain capable, resilient and prepared for an evolving nuclear and radiation landscape.

"Through the IAEA, Member States are working together to develop the human capabilities that will sustain effective regulation and support the safe, secure and peaceful uses of nuclear technology for generations to come."

The IAEA Steering Committee on Regulatory Capacity Building provides strategic direction for the agency's programme to strengthen the competencies of regulatory bodies responsible for nuclear and radiation safety. It supports Member States by promoting international cooperation, sharing good practices and advancing tools and guidance that help regulators build and sustain competent, effective and independent regulatory organisations.