ADNOC Distribution wins RoSPA Gold Award for Fleet Safety

ABU DHABI, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNOC Distribution said on Thursday that it had won the Gold Award for Fleet Safety by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), becoming the first UAE fuel retailer and the first company within the ADNOC Group to receive the prestigious award.

The award is the first global recognition for ADNOC Distribution's Health, Safety and Environment (HSE), marking a defining milestone in the company's journey to build a world-class HSE organisation and positioning ADNOC Distribution among the global leaders in operational safety.

The recognition underscores ADNOC Distribution’s commitment to advancing safety excellence, strengthening HSE performance, and delivering responsible services to millions of customers and reinforces its ambition to set the benchmark for safety across the region's mobility and retail sector.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the RoSPA Awards, which began as a small event to recognise the achievements of companies prioritising the safety of workers in the UK, and has now grown into the biggest and most prestigious health and safety awards programme in the world, with the 2026 awards attracting 2,000 different entries from nearly 60 countries.