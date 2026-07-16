Shanghai to host biggest AI showcase with 2026 World AI Conference

SHANGHAI, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Shanghai is preparing to stage its biggest Artificial Intelligence (AI) showcase of the year as it will host the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance from Friday to Monday, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

Themed "AI Partnership for a Brighter Future," the four-day event will include more than 140 forums, bringing together 1,400 guests from China and abroad. It will include six sections: Conferences and Forums, Exhibitions and Showcases, Awards and Competitions, Application Experiences, Innovation Incubation, and Talent Attraction.

The conference will be hosted across four venues in Shanghai's Pudong, Zhangjiang and Xuhui. The programme includes the main forum, subforums, and exhibitions of smart devices, AI plus culture and entertainment experiences, and a wide range of cutting-edge AI products.

For the first time, the exhibition area will exceed 100,000 square metres, with more than 1,100 enterprises expected to participate. Organisers said exhibitors will showcase more than 3,000 products and technologies, with over 300 products making their global debuts.

The two venues of the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Centre will host the main forum, more than 100 forums and the main exhibition. The Xuhui venue will focus on smart terminals and AI-powered entertainment, while the Zhangjiang venue will showcase AI chips and other advanced hardware products.