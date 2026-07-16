'Tawazun', France’s UTAC sign LoI to explore cooperation in vehicle testing, certification in UAE

ABU DHABI, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement (Tawazun) and UTAC, the French company specialising in vehicle testing, validation and certification, have signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) to explore opportunities for cooperation and assess the potential for establishing a commercial presence for the company in the UAE.

The LoI was signed by Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, and Connor McCormack, Group CEO of UTAC.

The LoI aims to evaluate potential areas of cooperation in vehicle testing, performance validation, approval, and certification, as well as research and development and related mobility services, supporting the development of an advanced and integrated vehicle-testing ecosystem in the UAE.

Under the Letter of Intent, the two parties will exchange expertise and information on their respective capabilities and strategic objectives, assess demand and market opportunities for advanced vehicle-testing services in the UAE and the wider region, and explore potential cooperation with national entities on future projects.

The LoI also provides for an assessment of the potential establishment of a specialised vehicle test centre in the UAE, which would support the requirements of the defence, security and industrial sectors and enhance the country’s capabilities in testing, validation, and certification in line with international standards and best practices.

Dr. Khalid Mohammed Al Kaabi, CEO of Tawazun Quality and Conformity, said that the signing of the LoI reflects the council’s commitment to developing national capabilities and supporting the establishment of an advanced and globally competitive defence and security ecosystem.

"Our discussions with UTAC will enable us to evaluate opportunities related to knowledge transfer, the development of specialised capabilities, and the enhancement of vehicle testing, validation and certification services in the UAE," he said.

Al Kaabi added that the development of advanced testing infrastructure would support the requirements of national entities and industrial partners, while contributing to strengthening the UAE’s position as a destination for specialised technology, research, and industrial development.

McCormack said, “This Letter of Intent reflects a shared ambition to advance vehicle testing, validation and certification capabilities in the UAE and the broader region."

He added that UTAC has extensive technical expertise and an impressive track record for international expansion, skills that it will leverage to support innovation, safety & industrial development in the region.

This step forms part of Tawazun’s efforts to develop advanced national capabilities, enhance the competitiveness of the UAE’s defence and security industries, and attract leading international expertise and specialised companies. It also supports knowledge transfer, technology localisation and the development of a sustainable national industrial ecosystem.