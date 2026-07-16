Ajman Transport Authority, Emirates Autism Society to launch sensory taxi service

AJMAN, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Transport Authority has signed a cooperation agreement with the Emirates Autism Society to equip and operate a sensory taxi dedicated to serving persons with autism spectrum disorder.

The initiative is part of the authority’s efforts to enhance quality of life, provide innovative transport services suited to the needs of People of Determination, and develop a comprehensive transport system that meets the needs of all segments of society.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Omar Mohammed Lootah, Director-General of the Ajman Transport Authority; Fatima Saif Al Matrooshi, Vice-Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Autism Society; and Engineer Amal Salem Al Karbi, Director-General of the Emirates Autism Society.

The agreement aims to consolidate cooperation between the two parties and define their respective responsibilities in delivering specialised transport services. It will also draw on the Society's expertise in supporting people with autism spectrum disorder to help provide safe, comfortable and suitable transport.

Under the agreement, the Ajman Transport Authority will provide, equip and operate the vehicle, including installing the fare metre, cameras and signage, and carrying out all operational modifications in line with the Society's technical recommendations. The Society will participate in reviewing and evaluating the vehicle's fittings to ensure they meet users' needs, while the Authority will provide trained operational staff to deliver the service.

The Emirates Autism Society will also provide technical and specialist consultancy on the vehicle's design and equipment, develop guidelines on appropriate sensory tools and assistive aids, and deliver training programmes for staff and drivers to enhance their understanding of autism spectrum disorder and improve service quality.

This agreement embodies the two sides' commitment to strengthening community partnerships, supporting inclusive transport services and advancing the UAE's efforts to empower People of Determination through innovative mobility solutions.