flydubai doubles daily flights to Bangkok

DUBAI, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai-based carrier flydubai has announced the introduction of a second daily flight to Bangkok from 18th July following strong demand for its recently launched Bangkok service.

The additional service comes just weeks after the launch of the carrier’s daily flights to Don Mueang International Airport (DMK) on 1st July, offering passengers greater connectivity and more travel options to Thailand’s capital during the busy summer travel period.

With the start of its second daily service to Bangkok, flydubai will operate up to 21 weekly flights to Thailand, expanding its presence in the market.

Sudhir Sreedharan, Divisional Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations at flydubai, said, "The additional service provides greater flexibility and more travel options while reinforcing our commitment to enhancing connectivity and supporting Dubai’s position as a leading international aviation hub.”

In addition to its expanded services to Bangkok, flydubai recently launched flights to Benghazi in Libya and is scheduled to start flights to Aleppo in Syria from 20th July and to Pokhara in Nepal from 23rd September.

The new service is offered as part of the flydubai and Emirates codeshare partnership, enabling passengers to benefit from smoother itineraries, a single ticket, through check-in of baggage and access to an extensive combined network of more than 240 destinations worldwide.

Flights from Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB) will operate twice daily to Don Mueang International Airport (DMK).