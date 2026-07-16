UAE drawn in Group A of AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2027 qualifiers

KUALA LUMPUR, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates were drawn alongside hosts Tajikistan, the Republic of Korea and Jordan in Group A of the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2027 qualifiers.

The draw, held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, placed 30 teams into eight groups - six of four teams and two of three - for the qualifying competition, which will be played in a centralised single round-robin format from 5th to 11th October.

Each group winner will advance to the finals, joining the quartet of teams that have qualified directly as the top four finishers from the 2026 campaign: defending champions the Republic of Korea, runners-up Japan, and semi-finalists Australia and China.

Group B comprises hosts Singapore, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, while Group C features Chinese Taipei, Iran, hosts Laos and Cambodia.

Hosts Vietnam, Kyrgyzstan, the Northern Mariana Islands and Palestine were drawn in Group D, while Group E consists of India, hosts Malaysia, Syria and Iraq.

Group F includes hosts Thailand, Lebanon, Macau and Bhutan, while Group G features hosts Myanmar, Hong Kong, China and Guam. Group H comprises the Philippines, Bangladesh and hosts Uzbekistan.