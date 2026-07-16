Investindustrial Foundation expands support for Stern at NYU Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) has received a leadership commitment of US$1 million from The Investindustrial Foundation to support scholarships and academic research at the Stern School of Business at NYU Abu Dhabi (Stern at NYUAD).

The scholarship marks an important milestone in Stern at NYUAD's continued growth and reflects a shared commitment to expanding educational opportunity, advancing impactful research, and developing future business leaders.

NYUAD Interim Vice Chancellor Fabio Piano said, "We are grateful to The Investindustrial Foundation for this generous support, which builds on a longstanding partnership rooted in a shared commitment to education and long-term impact."

This commitment, he said, strengthens Stern at NYUAD's ability to prepare thoughtful, globally minded leaders who will contribute meaningfully to business and society, while helping build the next generation of leadership talent in the UAE and beyond.

Bringing together diverse, globally minded talent, the Stern at NYU Abu Dhabi MBA programme is an accelerated one-year format with global exposure and hands-on learning with leading organisations in the UAE.

Graduates earn a fully accredited MBA degree jointly conferred by NYU Stern and NYU Abu Dhabi and join a global alumni network spanning more than 130 countries.