Ministry of Culture unveils Union House plaque marking inclusion in National Register of Modern Architectural Heritage

DUBAI, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and Al Serkal Advisory, announced the inclusion of the Union House in the National Register of Modern Architectural Heritage.

The announcement was made during a visit by H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, and Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture, underscoring the UAE’s commitment to preserving national identity through the protection of landmarks that embody the country's historical, cultural and architectural heritage.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikha Latifa and Sheikh Salem unveiled the commemorative plaque marking the building's inclusion in the Register. Launched by the Ministry of Culture, the National Register documents and preserves landmark buildings and sites of architectural and historical significance across the UAE, reinforcing the national narrative and strengthening cultural identity.

Sheikha Latifa and Sheikh Salem toured the Union House, which highlights the historical significance and the key milestones that led to the establishment of the UAE. The building hosted meetings that culminated in the declaration of the Union on 2nd December 1971 and remains a national symbol of unity, solidarity and the shared vision of the founding rulers.

The visit concluded with a session titled "The Union House: Celebrating Modern Architectural Heritage," delivered by Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President, and attended by Sheikha Latifa, Sheikh Salem, and officials from the participating entities. Nusseibeh reflected on his experiences during the formative years of the UAE and highlighted the importance of preserving modern architectural landmarks that document the nation's development and safeguard its cultural and historical legacy.

Sheikha Latifa affirmed that the Union House occupies a unique place in the UAE's collective memory as the birthplace of the Union and the landmark where the Founding Fathers came together to realise their shared vision for the nation.

She also noted that the values established within its walls continue to inspire the UAE's journey, reflecting a legacy of unity, ambition, and a steadfast belief in people as the foundation of progress.

She also expressed her pride in the Union House being designated the first site on the National Register of Modern Architectural Heritage, describing it as an important milestone in preserving the nation's modern heritage for future generations.

She noted that the recognition reinforces the UAE's commitment to safeguarding landmarks that preserve its collective memory, celebrate its cultural identity, and ensure that the Union's enduring legacy remains a source of inspiration for generations to come.

Sheikh Salem said that the inclusion of the Union House reflects the exceptional national importance of a landmark associated with one of the defining moments in the UAE's history. He stressed that preserving buildings and sites of historical and architectural significance is fundamental to safeguarding national identity and strengthening future generations' connection to their country's heritage.

“The Union House remains an enduring symbol of the unity that laid the foundations of the UAE and shaped its development and prosperity,” he said. “By including it in the National Register of Modern Architectural Heritage, we reaffirm our commitment to protecting sites of exceptional national and cultural value, ensuring their sustainability as sources of knowledge and inspiration, and preserving them as living testimonies to the achievements the UAE has realised since the establishment of the Union.”

He added that the Register reflects the Ministry of Culture's commitment to documenting the UAE's modern architectural heritage and raising awareness of buildings associated with defining milestones in the nation's history.

Constructed in 1965 and originally known as the Guest Palace, the Union House is among the UAE's most significant historic landmarks. Commissioned by the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, it hosted official meetings that contributed to the formation of the Union and, on 2nd December 1971, the signing of the UAE Constitution and the declaration of the Union.

During the 1960s and 1970s, it also welcomed Gulf leaders and dignitaries for official meetings and visits.

Architecturally, the building is distinguished by a design that combines simplicity with authenticity, reflecting the characteristics of local architecture during the early decades of the second half of the twentieth century. It comprises two interlocking structures supported by cylindrical concrete columns, with glass and aluminium façades and modern construction materials.

Today, the Union House forms part of the Union Museum, where it continues to preserve and present the story of the UAE's founding and the enduring values of the Union.

The National Register of Modern Architectural Heritage, launched alongside the inaugural meeting of the National Identity Committee under the UAE National Identity Strategy and the National Policy for Preserving Modern Architectural Heritage, includes ten buildings in its first phase, selected for their role in shaping the evolution of modern architecture in the UAE.

The first phase comprises the Union House in Dubai; Rashid Tower, inaugurated in 1979; and the Deira Clock Tower, one of Dubai’s oldest urban landmarks; the National Consultative Council building at Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi, associated with institutional development since 1968; the Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabi, established in 1981; and the Islamic Institute at the United Arab Emirates University in Al Ain, reflecting developments since 1976; Khalid Bin Mohammed School, Al Qasimia School, and the Special Education Support Centre in Sharjah; and Saqr Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah, which has held a significant place in the country's collective memory since 1981.