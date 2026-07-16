ADGM Academy programmes benefit 2,244 UAE nationals in 2025: Report

ABU DHABI, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- ADGM Academy (ADGMA), the knowledge of Abu Dhabi’s international financial centre, has published its 2025 Annual Report, demonstrating its role as a strategic enabler of the human capital aspect within the “Capital of Capital” – Abu Dhabi, strengthening the growth of its knowledge economy.

The annual report highlighted ADGMA’s measurable progress in developing national talent and strengthening industry capability by equipping professionals, institutions and future leaders with the skills needed to thrive in a dynamic and globally connected financial landscape.

During 2025, ADGM Academy further expanded its national impact by training 2,244 UAE nationals, bringing the cumulative number of Emiratis trained to 10,779 since its national development programmes began in 2019.

The report also showcased the research capabilities and industry expertise built during the year to support market competitiveness.

The academy also continued to broaden its reach across the financial services ecosystem and adjacent sectors, delivering more than 250 training sessions to over 5,000 participants, while convening 120 industry events attended by more than 3,000 professionals.

These programmes and events brought together regulators, financial institutions, government entities, academia and industry leaders to promote knowledge exchange, professional development and market collaboration.

Maintaining its focus on quality and international excellence, ADGM Academy recorded 94 percent student satisfaction and 86 percent client satisfaction during the year, while securing nine global accreditations and introducing new programmes focused on emerging disciplines, including artificial intelligence, digital finance, wealth management, governance and future skills.

Thought leadership remained central to the academy’s mission throughout the year. In 2025, the academy published 11 research papers addressing topics such as AI, digital assets, Web3, cybersecurity, payments, financial crime compliance and financial regulation, helping shape dialogue across financial services.

The report also highlighted the academy’s continued investment in 12 new strategic partnerships with leading global institutions, regulators and industry organisations, enabling internationally recognised education, research collaboration and market-focused learning pathways.

One of the important milestone partnerships in 2025 marked the launch of the RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre, a key advancement to the academy's innovation ecosystem. Another major establishment during 2025 was the ADGM Academy Tech Centre, creating new platforms for applied research, technology development and capability building across emerging technologies.

Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of ADGM Academy, said, “Guided by the vision of the UAE leadership to build a competitive, knowledge-based economy powered by national talent and world-class capabilities, ADGM Academy continues to advance Abu Dhabi’s human capital agenda.

"In 2025, we strengthened our contribution to Emiratisation and workforce development by equipping UAE Nationals and professionals with the skills required to support innovation, resilience and long-term economic growth.”

As demand continues to grow for specialised skills across financial services, digital technologies and emerging industries, ADGM Academy remains focused on expanding access to world-class education, accelerating research and strengthening collaboration across academia, industry and government to develop the specialist capabilities that support Abu Dhabi’s long-term economic priorities.