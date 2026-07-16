Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation opens nominations for 2027

ABU DHABI, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Secretariat of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation has opened nominations for the award's 19th edition, to be held in 2027, with applications accepted until 15th December, 2026.

The announcement was made under the directives of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Award's Board of Trustees.

The award is open to date palm growers, producers, researchers, academics, government entities, private companies and others involved in date palm cultivation and agricultural innovation in the UAE and abroad.

The announcement was made during a press conference at the Zayed for Good Foundation in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, attended by Dr. Abdelouahhab Zaid, Secretary-General of the Award, and Dr. Helal Humaid Saeed Al Kaabi, a member of the Award's Board of Trustees.

Dr. Zaid said the award had continued to expand over the past 18 years, supported by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the supervision of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, and the follow-up of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak.

He said the award's growing regional and international profile had led to a steady increase in participation, strengthening its position as one of the world's leading specialised awards in date palm cultivation and agricultural innovation.

He added that the award continued to support growers, producers, researchers and others working in the sector while promoting sustainable development and reinforcing the UAE's leadership in date palm cultivation and agricultural innovation.

Dr. Zaid said Emiratis accounted for about 31 percent of all award winners over the past 18 years, reflecting the award's role in encouraging excellence and innovation in date palm cultivation, production, manufacturing, marketing and scientific research.

Dr. Al Kaabi said the award had received 2,368 nominations from 64 countries since its launch, with 119 winners selected.

Arab countries accounted for 1,822 nominations, including 61 winners, while the UAE recorded 206 nominations, producing 37 Emirati winners. International participants submitted 340 nominations, with 21 winners. The award also honoured 89 national, regional and international individuals and organisations, including 37 from the UAE.

The Distinguished Studies and Research category attracted the largest number of nominations, with 1,049 entries, or 44.3 percent of the total, followed by Best Pioneering Innovations with 494 entries (20.86 percent), Influential Personality with 361 (15.24 percent), Development Projects with 330 (13.94 percent), and Distinguished Producers with 134 (5.66 percent).

The General Secretariat said applications would be accepted electronically until 15 December 2026. Winners will be announced in February 2027, with the awards ceremony scheduled for 30th March 2027.