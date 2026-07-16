QS World Future Skills Index reaffirms UAE’s leadership in building future-ready higher education ecosystem

ABU DHABI, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has affirmed that the UAE's achievements in the QS World Future Skills Index 2027 reflect the success of its national approach to developing a higher education ecosystem that is closely aligned with national economic development priorities and rapidly adapts to evolving labour market demands and future skill requirements.

The UAE ranked 17th globally and first in the region, achieving an overall score of 86.5, up from 29th place worldwide in last year’s index. The nation also secured the third-highest score globally in the Economic Transformation pillar, scoring nearly 99.

This outstanding result underscores the success of the national ecosystem in translating investments in education and human capital into tangible productivity, innovation and sustainable economic growth by integrating higher education outcomes with the needs of diverse economic sectors.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, said that the UAE's performance in the QS World Future Skills Index represents international recognition of its successful higher education system. This system is closely aligned with national development goals, effectively preparing qualified talent with the skills needed for tomorrow's economy.

Dr. Al Awar said: "The UAE's higher education ecosystem is witnessing continuous progress, guided by a national vision centred on the quality of educational outcomes and the strengthening of partnerships with economic sectors. We remain committed to further developing this system to keep pace with rapid global shifts, enhance student readiness to contribute to priority sectors and bolster the competitiveness of our national economy."

"We view international indices as vital tools for measuring progress and identifying areas for development. We continue to work closely with our partners across higher education institutions, the private sector and international bodies – including QS – to leverage these indicators in refining academic policies and programmes, thereby elevating the global competitiveness of the UAE's higher education sector," he added.

Unlike traditional university rankings, the QS World Future Skills Index focuses on the capacity of higher education systems to supply economies with critical skills. It measures the direct impact of education in driving innovation, productivity and economic growth. The index evaluates nations across four main pillars: skills alignment, academic readiness, future of work and economic transformation.

Covering 89 countries, the index relies on an integrated analysis that bridges the supply side – the higher education system – and the demand side; the labour market and the economy.

The report highlighted the UAE's success in converting its rapid response to economic and technological shifts into a distinct competitive advantage. This has been achieved through the close integration of the higher education system, economic policies and labour market requirements, enabling the nation to cultivate the talent pipeline needed for future industries.

Additionally, the report spotlighted the UAE’s advanced global standing in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital infrastructure as key catalysts in aligning skills with economic demands.

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has previously established a strategic partnership with QS to boost the international competitiveness of the UAE’s higher education sector and to utilise global data and analytics in advancing academic policies and programmes.

This partnership has deepened collaboration in providing comprehensive data and insights from HEIs, ensuring a more holistic representation of the UAE higher education system’s progress and performance on global platforms.