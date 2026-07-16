DIEZ, Salik to advance innovative, seamless mobility solutions

DUBAI, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) and Salik Company PJSC, Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate in delivering innovative, seamless mobility solutions across DIEZ’s free zones, including Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZ), Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), and Dubai CommerCity (DCC).

The partnership is focused on enhancing customer experience, ensuring a smoother traffic flow along the critical corridor. These solutions, which include access control systems and parking optimisation tools, will cover more than 21,000 parking spaces distributed across DIEZ’s three economic zones, supporting more efficient movement and improved space utilisation across the zones.

The agreement reflects both entities’ shared commitment to advancing Dubai’s smart mobility and digital transformation agenda through solutions that streamline operations, improve efficiency, and deliver a more integrated experience for businesses, investors, and customers.

The planned implementation of this partnership also marks the launch of a new business vertical for Salik, while strengthening DIEZ’s technical infrastructure, operational capabilities, and access control through unified standards across its three free zones.

Eng. Muammar Al Katheeri, Chief Officer of Engineering and Sustainability at DIEZ, said, “Our collaboration with Salik reflects DIEZ’s ongoing commitment to adopting advanced digital solutions and forging strategic partnerships that contribute to delivering more efficient and seamless services for businesses operating within our economic zones.

"This partnership aligns with our vision of building an integrated business environment driven by innovation and advanced technologies, while supporting the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and reinforcing the emirate’s competitiveness and attractiveness as a global hub for business and investment.”

Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of Salik, said, “Through our collaboration with DIEZ, we aim to unlock new opportunities that support smoother vehicle movement and improve efficiency across free zones. This initiative also marks the launch of a new smart mobility vertical for Salik, reinforcing our contribution to Dubai’s vision for intelligent, connected infrastructure.”

Under the agreement, both parties will assess opportunities for technical integration between their systems and mobility platforms, enabling smarter operations, improved flow management, stronger control mechanisms, and more efficient use of space within the free zones.

The partnership positions Salik and DIEZ to introduce a more coordinated mobility model across the free zones, aligning commercial growth with stronger infrastructure, operational efficiency, and an enhanced customer experience.