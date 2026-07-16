FUJAIRAH, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Sports is set to host the "Emirates Summer" festival, in collaboration with the UAE Sports for All Federation, Fujairah Martial Arts Club and other sports federations and clubs.

Held under the theme "Our Summer is the Nation’s Energy", the festival will take place from 3rd to 20th August 2026 at Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah, with over 300 students aged between 8 and 16.

The festival seeks to build a sustainable, healthy society by nurturing a culture of sports participation across different age groups, especially among younger generations, and encouraging them to make sports an integral part of daily life. This contributes to the objectives of ‘Year of the Family’ and aligns with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, which aims to make the country the world's most prosperous society.

The festival’s organising committee organised a meeting at the headquarters of the UAE Sports for All Federation in Dubai, chaired by Saeed Ali Alajil, President of the UAE Sports for All Federation, with the participation of representatives from the Ministry of Sports and the entities participating in the festival.

The meeting reviewed the action plan, registration process, participant reception procedures, event implementation, and media and marketing plan. It further discussed several recommendations to ensure the festival’s success in achieving its goals.

Ali Alajil emphasised that the strategic cooperation with sports federations, clubs and different media outlets aims to ensure an integrated experience aligned with the Ministry of Sports’ strategy. It further enables students to make effective use of their summer vacation by improving their competitive sporting skills.

The festival will feature the participation of the UAE Archery Federation, UAE Modern Pentathlon Federation, UAE Badminton Federation, and Fujairah Chess and Culture Club, in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) Representative Office - Fujairah and the Awn Volunteer Team.

The approved activities for the festival include martial arts, covering taekwondo, judo, wrestling, boxing, and jiu-jitsu, along with laser run, obstacle course activities, badminton, chess, sports yoga, archery, and indoor rowing.