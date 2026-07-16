Ali Al Nuaimi discusses parliamentary ties with Austrian, Serbian envoys

ABU DHABI, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), met separately on Thursday with Etienne Berchtold, Austria's Ambassador to the UAE, and Vladimir Marić, Serbia's Ambassador to the UAE.

Al Nuaimi highlighted the strength of the UAE's bilateral relations with Austria and Serbia and their continued development across areas of mutual interest, particularly development, the economy, trade, energy, the environment and education.

The meetings reviewed ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation, underscoring the role of parliamentary friendship committees in deepening ties between legislatures and supporting official diplomacy through consultation, coordination and the exchange of views, particularly during international parliamentary forums.

They also discussed regional developments and stressed the importance of respecting international law, the United Nations Charter and the fundamental principles of international cooperation, including respect for state sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs, the peaceful settlement of international disputes, freedom of navigation and the uninterrupted flow of international trade.