Dubai Supreme Legislation Committee holds workshop on new administrative penalties law

DUBAI, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee (SLC) in Dubai organised a workshop to raise awareness of Law No. (6) of 2026 Concerning Administrative Violations, Penalties, and Measures in the Emirate of Dubai, as part of efforts to strengthen legal awareness and promote legislative compliance across government entities.

The workshop, titled "Administrative Penalties in Light of Law No. (6) of 2026 Concerning Administrative Violations, Penalties, and Measures in the Emirate of Dubai," brought together legal professionals and specialists from government entities to review the law's provisions, objectives and implementation.

Delivered by Eyad Tanash, Legal Advisor at the SLC General Secretariat, the workshop explored the philosophy of the Law, which is based on achieving compliance with legislation, managing risks, addressing the causes of administrative violations, and establishing the legal and procedural safeguards governing the exercise of government entities’ powers.

Dr. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar, SLC Secretary-General, said, “By promoting a deeper understanding of legal texts, unifying legal concepts, and strengthening a culture of legislative compliance, we aim to support sound administrative practices that contribute to the Emirate’s sustainable development goals.”

Eyad Tanash highlighted that this Law represents a qualitative shift in regulating the relationship between the administration and those subject to the legislative provisions by introducing a unified legal framework governing the exercise of administrative powers. This framework clearly defines the limits of discretionary authority while reinforcing the principles of legality and procedural fairness, ultimately supporting greater consistency in administrative practices, improving decision-making, and strengthening legal certainty.

The workshop also examined the distinction between administrative penalties, administrative measures, criminal penalties and civil liability, the legal principles underpinning the new system, procedural safeguards governing administrative decisions, and practical challenges government entities may face in implementing the law.

The SLC said the workshop forms part of its awareness and training programme aimed at strengthening legal knowledge across government entities, improving the implementation of legislation and promoting a culture of legislative compliance in support of effective government performance and Dubai's evolving legislative framework.