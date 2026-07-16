UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Ahmed Sultan Al Shuaibi as Undersecretary of Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research

ABU DHABI, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree appointing Dr. Ahmed Sultan Nasser Al Shuaibi as Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

Dr. Ahmed Sultan Al Shuaibi holds distinguished experience in education and talent development. He served as Executive Director of the Higher Education and Talent Development sectors at the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge.

He also served as Vice President for Academic Affairs at Khalifa University and as a professor in multiple engineering disciplines at higher education institutions in the UAE. He worked on specialised projects in academic pathways, guidance, and professional development.

Al Shuaibi earned his PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Colorado in 2008 and his Master of Business Administration from the University of Strathclyde. He has contributed to several research papers in science and engineering.