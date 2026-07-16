Mohammed bin Rashid approves National Framework for Licensing Higher Education Institutions

DUBAI, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, approved a special resolution regarding the National Framework for Licensing Higher Education Institutions as part of the implementation of the Federal Decree-Law on Higher Education and Scientific Research.

The framework provides a unified national reference for licensing higher education institutions (HEIs), including those in free zones, and ensuring compliance with national standards while respecting the mandates of relevant local authorities.

The resolution aims to enhance institutional governance, streamline regulatory procedures, improve student experience, catalyse partnerships between HEIs and economic sectors, increase the quality and efficiency of educational outcomes and boost the UAE’s competitiveness in the higher education sector.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, said, “The approval of the National Framework for Licensing Higher Education Institutions by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum reflects the UAE’s commitment to building an integrated licensing system involving the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR), local authorities and higher education institutions. It provides greater clarity and consistency in licensing and oversight, reduces procedural duplication and facilitates access to services.”

The move establishes a data-driven monitoring system through electronic integration between HEIs and national records while ensuring coordination with relevant local authorities for institutions operating in free zones.

This supports evidence-based regulatory decision-making using accurate and up-to-date data and reinforces alignment with the National Higher Education Institutions Classification Framework as well as quality, performance and oversight frameworks.

The framework contains a comprehensive set of regulatory provisions covering all stages of institutional licensing. It includes requirements for the initial licensing of new institutions, risk assessment and compliance mechanisms, institutional sustainability requirements, license renewal procedures for existing institutions and measures to ensure continuity of education.

The National Framework for Licensing Higher Education Institutions regulates ownership structures, governance bodies as well as executive and academic leadership roles while ensuring a clear separation between ownership, executive management and academic decision-making. This promotes accountability, transparency and balanced governance across institutions.

The framework also enhances the financial and operational sustainability of HEIs through criteria related to financial guarantees, audited financial statements, student protection measures and academic continuity plans in various operational and organisational scenarios.

Approval of the framework reflects MoHESR’s efforts to strengthen HEIs’ readiness for future challenges in collaboration with local authorities. It supports the national priority to develop a robust pipeline of skilled talent for the labour market and contributes to consolidating the UAE’s position as a global hub for higher education and scientific research.