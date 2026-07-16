UAE adopts integrated approach to combat drugs, protect youth

ABU DHABI, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- In recent years, e-cigarettes or vapes have gained notable popularity among youth and teenagers due to their accessibility and aggressive marketing as less harmful alternatives to traditional smoking. However, as vaping spreads among young people, a danger far exceeding the risks of regular smoking has emerged, as drug addiction now creeps in under the guise of e-cigarettes.

Dealers have found devious methods to promote drugs and psychoactive substances through vaping devices; something very difficult for families, educational institutions and regulatory authorities to detect.

Youth and teenagers remain the most vulnerable to these tactics, driven by curiosity, a desire for experimentation, peer pressure and a lack of awareness regarding health and legal consequences. This susceptibility is worsened by the false belief that vaping is less dangerous than other methods of drug abuse, leaving young people trapped by the seductive marketing strategies used by tobacco and e-cigarette companies across various social media platforms.

To counter these threats, the National Drug Enforcement Authority, in collaboration with the UAE Government Media Office, launched the National Campaign for Drug Enforcement under the theme "United as One to Eradicate the Threat" as part of the UAE’s comprehensive strategic vision to protect society and safeguard its national assets, chief among them its youth.

The campaign highlights the vital importance of community solidarity in shielding future generations from the destructive threat of drugs.

Recognising the severity of this emerging method of trafficking, relevant authorities in the UAE have actively pursued dealers targeting teenagers and young adults, resulting in numerous arrests. At the same time, awareness efforts have been intensified to warn the public of these deceptive tactics.

The National Drug Enforcement Authority works diligently, locally and regionally, to crack down on dealers selling drugs through e-cigarettes laced with cannabis oil, and dismantle criminal networks.

The UAE adopted the National Anti-Drugs Strategy 2024–2031 in November 2024, aiming to make the nation entirely drug-free by 2031. The strategy aims to realise key national targets, including lowering drug-related mortality rates per million and reducing addiction rates per 100,000 residents.

This national strategy encompasses various programmes and initiatives, including developing community resilience against drugs, advancing research in drug detection methods and supporting vulnerable groups.

It also focuses on establishing safe treatment and rehabilitation centres that enhance quality of life, activating occupational integration mechanisms to lower relapse rates, tightening border controls to stop the influx of drugs, arresting and deterring dealers and engaging in international efforts against drug crimes.

Alongside these security measures, public health entities continue to issue warnings against youth vaping in general, reaffirming that e-cigarettes are just as hazardous as traditional smoking. In fact, many vape users consume higher concentrations of nicotine than they would from regular combustible tobacco products, while added chemical flavourings further accelerate dependency.

Health authorities confirm the dangers of promoting e-cigarettes as less harmful alternatives to traditional cigarettes, amidst the lack of any scientific evidence to support such claims.

In parallel with official enforcement, social and family efforts remain fundamentally essential. Relevant health and media entities aim to foster a community culture against smoking through media and awareness campaigns that target various age groups, ensuring that smoking does not become a gateway to the world of drugs.

These efforts include creating high-impact educational content, hosting lectures and workshops in partnership with educational and community institutions and providing specialised smoking cessation clinics. These facilities offer medical consultations, prescription aids and social support groups.

Public outreach also highlights recent medical research warning that vaping and smoking trigger severe respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, debunking common misconceptions and clarifying their long-term negative impacts. Studies indicate that e-cigarette use actually triples the likelihood of non-smoking youth transitioning to traditional cigarettes.

The UAE has consistently participated in global anti-smoking efforts, being among the first nations to join the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control. The nation continues to work toward its vision of global leadership in combating the trafficking, illicit distribution and abuse of drugs and psychoactive substances.

It achieves this through specialised policies and initiatives powered by advanced technologies and highly qualified national talent capable of raising awareness among parents and educators regarding the latest vaping devices and trends, while encouraging educational institutions to run regular educational campaigns.

Closer collaboration among health, security and educational entities is vital to monitor and curb this phenomenon, alongside highlighting the role of families as the first line of defence.

By maintaining positive communication, spending quality time with their children and listening to them, parents can foster young people’s sense of confidence and responsibility, both toward themselves and their nation. Individuals are also urged to report any suspicious activities to the authorities to preserve the security and stability of their community.